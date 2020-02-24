Drexel Morgan & Co. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,090 shares of company stock worth $16,418,383. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

