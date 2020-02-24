Drexel Morgan & Co. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

