Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $449.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.40 million and the highest is $450.70 million. Dropbox reported sales of $385.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

