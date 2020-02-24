DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $309,046.00 and $1,304.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006071 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

