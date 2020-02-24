Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,941 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,951,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.