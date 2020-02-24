Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $38.06. 797,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.