Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,836.36%.

In other news, Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$705,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$760,196.38. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$288,108.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock worth $1,695,670.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

