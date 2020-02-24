Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.65 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $9.83 million and $2.65 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00480622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.13 or 0.06580243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,907 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

