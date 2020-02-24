Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY opened at $45.12 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

