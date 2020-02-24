Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,950.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008656 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $289,950.00 and approximately $306,450.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00466618 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012456 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 854,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,207 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.