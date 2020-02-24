e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0801 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $32.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00773841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,939,947 coins and its circulating supply is 17,117,556 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.