Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AAON worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.