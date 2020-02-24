Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Iridium Communications worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.