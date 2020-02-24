Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,782 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of J2 Global worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

JCOM stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

