Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EGRX opened at $52.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $713.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

