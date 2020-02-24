Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $39.99 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.