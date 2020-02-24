EchoLink Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a market cap of $854,822.00 and $97,559.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.