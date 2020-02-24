EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163,817.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $163,817.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

