Edge (DADI) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,121 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Edge's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

