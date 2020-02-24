Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

EPC stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

