EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,457.00 and $15.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.