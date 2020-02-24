eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $250.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Shares of EHTH opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

