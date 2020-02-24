Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.31 million and $176,775.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00778235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006651 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027295 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,381,572 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

