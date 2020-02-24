Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $2.12 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and $4.11 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00021999 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,931,997 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,131 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.