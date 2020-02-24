ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 10,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,545. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.