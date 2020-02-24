Electroneum Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinBene. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.15 million and $105,600.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,006,380,651 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, CoinBene, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Liquid, Bitbns, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

