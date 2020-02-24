electrumdark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0031

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. electrumdark has a market cap of $12,146.00 and approximately $585.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, electrumdark has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One electrumdark token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official website is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.