Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $3.89 on Monday, reaching $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,581. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,381,303 shares of company stock worth $180,185,049 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

