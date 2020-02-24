Elrond (ERD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

