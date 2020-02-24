Elysian Hits Market Cap of $53,595.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $53,595.00 and $1.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.