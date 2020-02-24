Elysium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00775755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.