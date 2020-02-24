Embelton Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:EMB)

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Embelton has a 52 week low of A$10.50 ($7.45) and a 52 week high of A$12.80 ($9.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Embelton Company Profile

Embelton Limited manufactures and distributes flooring, structural noise and vibration control system, metal fabrication, rubber and cork sheeting, and other industrial products in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial, and Manufacturing segments. The company is involved in the distribution and merchandising of flooring and consumer products, such as wooden parquetry flooring; prefinished and natural strip flooring; timber, bamboo, laminate, and hybrid flooring; rubber and sports flooring; adhesives and finishes; other flooring accessories; and compressed cork sheets, blocks, and rolls.

