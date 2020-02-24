Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth $19,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after acquiring an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 3,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,466. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,846 shares of company stock worth $5,708,489 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.