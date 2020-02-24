Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,500. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

