Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 414,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

