Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Encana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year.

Get Encana alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE OVV opened at C$20.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Encana has a 12 month low of C$20.07 and a 12 month high of C$24.28.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.