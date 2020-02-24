Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Encana has a 1 year low of C$20.07 and a 1 year high of C$24.28.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

