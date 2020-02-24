EncryptoTel [WAVES] 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $159.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $486,099.00 and $159.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

