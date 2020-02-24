Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $2.25 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.01057748 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, Kucoin, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Upbit, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

