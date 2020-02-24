Energi Achieves Market Cap of $40.58 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Energi has a market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $904,948.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00015908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 26,427,597 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

