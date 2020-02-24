Energizer (ENR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Energizer (NYSE: ENR):

2/7/2020 – Energizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/6/2020 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Energizer had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Energizer is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE:ENR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,785. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

