EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS opened at $74.91 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

