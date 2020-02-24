Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is ING Groep NV’s 3rd Largest Position

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.26% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $162,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,450,496 shares of company stock worth $38,205,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

