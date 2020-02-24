Envion (EVN) Price Hits $0.14

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Envion has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $514.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.