eosDAC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,270.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. eosDAC has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $60,270.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.