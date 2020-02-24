EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $272.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.57. 198,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.66. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

