EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EPR Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.19-5.39 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 953,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,165. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

