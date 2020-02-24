EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.19-5.39 for the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 953,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,517. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

