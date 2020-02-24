EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. EPR Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.19-5.39 EPS.

NYSE:EPR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. 953,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

