Equinox Gold Cp (EQX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $9.70 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

